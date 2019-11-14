Edwards-Helaire named finalist for Hornung Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named one for the four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award. This award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football.
The Baton Rouge native is joined on the list by Lynn Bowden (Kentucky), Joe Reed (Virginia) and Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska).
Edwards-Helaire becomes the first Hornung Award finalist for LSU since 2013 when Odell Beckham Jr. won the award.
Edwards-Helaire has excelled in LSU’s new offense, becoming a threat in both the running and passing games. He also serves as LSU’s kickoff return specialist. Edwards-Helaire ranks No. 2 in the SEC in all-purpose yards with 131.9 yards a contest.
Nine games into the season, Edwards-Helaire sits atop the SEC in total touchdowns with 12 and rushing TDs with 11. He’s rushed for 786 yards and 11 touchdowns on 135 carries and he’s caught 28 passes for 202 yards and a score.
As LSU’s kickoff return specialist, Edwards-Helaire has returned nine kicks for 199 yards. His 22.1 kickoff return average ranks No. 3 in the SEC.
Edwards-Helaire has topped the 100-yard rushing mark four times in 2019, most recently against Alabama when he had 103 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. He also added nine receptions for 77 yards and a TD against the Crimson Tide becoming the first player in LSU history to score four touchdowns in a game against Alabama.
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown in the win over Auburn; he had 134 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Florida; and he rushed for 106 yards and a score in LSU’s road win over Vanderbilt.
For his career, Edwards-Helaire has six 100-yard rushing games and the Tigers are 6-0 in those contests.
The 17-person Paul Hornung Award National Selection Committee chose the finalists, with fans generating the 18th vote online. The 2019 Paul Hornung Award winner will be chosen from among the finalists and announced Wed., Dec. 11, 2019.
Fan voting for the winner opens today and continues through Dec. 8, 2019, at www.paulhornungaward.com and will again count as the 18th vote. Fans can vote once every 24 hours for their favorite among the four finalists.
