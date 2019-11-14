Cane Syrup-Candied Sweet Potatoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cane syrup gives this sweet potato dish that extra special taste and aroma. Steen’s™ 100% Pure Cane Syrup, made in Abbeville, La. for the past 100 years, is the syrup of choice for most Louisiana cooks.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
½ cup Steen’s™ cane syrup
6 small sweet potatoes, peeled and (¾-inch) sliced
½ cup melted butter
1 cup apple cider
1 tbsp vanilla extract
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
¼ tsp ground allspice
½ cup chopped pecans
Method:
Preheat oven to 325°F.
Arrange sweet potato slices in a large, shallow baking dish or pan and set aside.
In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, combine syrup, butter, cider, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice and mix well. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook 3–5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Pour liquid over sweet potatoes then evenly sprinkle pecans over sweet potatoes. Bake 45 minutes to 1 hour or until potatoes are tender and sauce is caramelized and bubbling.
Remove from oven and serve warm.
