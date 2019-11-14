Cane Syrup-Candied Sweet Potatoes

Cane Syrup-Candied Sweet Potatoes
By Chef John Folse | November 14, 2019 at 3:33 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 3:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cane syrup gives this sweet potato dish that extra special taste and aroma. Steen’s™ 100% Pure Cane Syrup, made in Abbeville, La. for the past 100 years, is the syrup of choice for most Louisiana cooks.

Prep Time: 1½ hours

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

½ cup Steen’s™ cane syrup

6 small sweet potatoes, peeled and (¾-inch) sliced

½ cup melted butter

1 cup apple cider

1 tbsp vanilla extract

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground allspice

½ cup chopped pecans

Method:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Arrange sweet potato slices in a large, shallow baking dish or pan and set aside.

In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, combine syrup, butter, cider, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice and mix well. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook 3–5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

Pour liquid over sweet potatoes then evenly sprinkle pecans over sweet potatoes. Bake 45 minutes to 1 hour or until potatoes are tender and sauce is caramelized and bubbling.

Remove from oven and serve warm.

