APSO believes body found on I-10 E near Prairieville is that of missing woman

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body found off of I-10 E near Prairieville.
Investigators say the body was discovered by state crews off to the side of the right eastbound lane of the interstate on Thursday, Nov. 14. The body was found around 12 p.m.
APSO officials say it’s believed the body is that of a woman who was reported missing Wednesday, Nov. 13, Debrah Dammann, 50, of Prairieville. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
The case remains under investigation. Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.