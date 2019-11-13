Roleaux Foundation makes donation to animal shelter at Dixon Correctional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Roleaux Foundation, which was started after a man’s dog died in his stolen truck, has donated to the animal shelter at Dixon Correctional Institute, which is run by inmates.
The Pen Pals Animal Shelter at Dixon Correctional in Jackson, La. currently has about 80 dogs and eight cats up for adoption. Eight inmates provide care to the animals and their kennels.
The Roleaux Foundation has donated eight beds and about 160 lbs of dog food, as well as 34 dog toys.
