Roleaux Foundation makes donation to animal shelter at Dixon Correctional

Roleaux Foundation makes donation to animal shelter at Dixon Correctional
The Roleaux Foundation donated eight beds to the dogs at the animal shelter at Dixon Correctional Institute. (Source: Facebook/The Roleaux Foundation)
By Rachael Thomas | November 13, 2019 at 4:31 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 4:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Roleaux Foundation, which was started after a man’s dog died in his stolen truck, has donated to the animal shelter at Dixon Correctional Institute, which is run by inmates.

The Pen Pals Animal Shelter at Dixon Correctional in Jackson, La. currently has about 80 dogs and eight cats up for adoption. Eight inmates provide care to the animals and their kennels.

Roleaux Foundation donates to animal shelter at Dixon Correctional

MORE:

The Roleaux Foundation has donated eight beds and about 160 lbs of dog food, as well as 34 dog toys.

The dogs at Dixon Correctional are enjoying their new beds from The Roleaux Foundation.
The dogs at Dixon Correctional are enjoying their new beds from The Roleaux Foundation. (Source: Facebook/The Roleaux Foundation)
Inmates at Dixon Correctional take care of the 80 dogs at the shelter.
Inmates at Dixon Correctional take care of the 80 dogs at the shelter. (Source: Facebook/The Roleaux Foundation)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.