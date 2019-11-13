FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns to the area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday morning is much more seasonal - and reasonable.
Gone is yesterday’s record-breaking cold weather. Temperatures Thursday between 15 and 20 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago.
Grab the umbrella. Some rain showing up on First Alert Doppler Radar early Thursday morning, with chances increasing around lunchtime. No heavy rain or severe weather is expected, but there will be a 50% coverage from early to late afternoon.
Thursday’s rains are associated with a cold front that will be moving into the Lower Mississippi Valley.
Rain totals for most WAFB neighborhoods will come in at well under 0.25″. Rains will subside by the evening with just about all of the rain ending by midnight or soon after.
With the clouds and showers in the forecast, temperatures won’t warm up much. Highs Thursday likely staying in the upper 40s. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and a chilly low of 36°.
Sunshine returns Friday bringing high back into the mid-to-upper 50°s.
By Friday’s sunrise, most of the clouds will be gone, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 30s for the Baton Rouge metro area. Expect blue skies and sunshine Friday, with highs in the upper 50s.
Communities along and north of the I-10/12 corridor may get a brief, light freeze Saturday morning, but we also enjoy a second day of mainly sunny skies that should warm the region back into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon. Expect mid 30s for Sunday morning’s low temperatures around the Capital City, with afternoon highs climbing to 60° or more under partly cloudy skies.
The First Alert Forecast stays mainly dry with a slow warming trend from Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 18 through 20), with afternoon temperatures expected to be around 70° by Thursday and Friday. However, our extended guidance also suggests the arrival of our next rainmaker during the latter part of next week, although the exact timing is uncertain.
