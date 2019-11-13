Donate to OLOL Children’s annual Mediathon Nov. 14-15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is hosting its annual Mediathon to raise funds for the new, free-standing hospital.
The Mediathon is taking place on Nov. 14 and 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To donate, click HERE, call 1-855-295-KIDS (5437) or, text “LA KIDS” to 51555 and follow the prompts.
The Children’s Hospital, located at 8300 Constantin Boulevrd currently treats more than 100,000 patients annually from all 64 parishes across the states, as well as children from Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.
The new hospital has an emergency room that is expected to see more than 35,000 patients annually, a surgical suite of five operating rooms where over 5,000 pediatric surgeries will be performed annually, a 30-bed intensive care unit, 40 medical/surgical in-patient beds and a hematology/oncology floor with 30 in-patient specialized beds and one of only eight outpatient St. Jude affiliate clinics in the nation.
The children’s hospital is also home to a pediatric transport team that has transported more than 1,250 patients over the last six years from the surrounding region.
The $230 million project was made possible in part by a $55 million private capital campaign and $20 million in state capital outlay funds.
Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital anchors a collaborative and coordinated statewide pediatric health network that provides patients with more access to physicians and providers specifically trained to care for children. Outside of Baton Rouge, the network includes hospital-based services at St. Francis pediatrics in Monroe and Our Lady of Lurdes Women’s and Children’s in Lafayette. It also connects pediatricians, pediatric specialists and other health providers across our state with clinics in the Baton Rouge region, Hammond, Lafayette, and Monroe.
This model of coordinated pediatric healthcare extends the vital work happening at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital into more communities across Louisiana so families have greater access to expertise close to home. For more information about the hospital and the statewide pediatric network of care, visit ololchildrens.org.
