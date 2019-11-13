Donate to OLOL Children’s annual Mediathon Nov. 14-15

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital anchors a collaborative and coordinated statewide pediatric health network that provides patients with more access to physicians and providers specifically trained to care for children. Outside of Baton Rouge, the network includes hospital-based services at St. Francis pediatrics in Monroe and Our Lady of Lurdes Women’s and Children’s in Lafayette. It also connects pediatricians, pediatric specialists and other health providers across our state with clinics in the Baton Rouge region, Hammond, Lafayette, and Monroe.