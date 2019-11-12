OUR TURN: Thanks for helping in ‘Beat Bama Blood Drive’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you have a little more pep in your step coming back to work this week? I know we did.
Not only did LSU beat Bama- YOU helped us beat Bama, too. We wanted to thank you for stepping up and saving lives during our Beat Bama blood drive.
Together we donated enough blood to save thousands of lives - right here in our area.
By the way, you helped break one of the Our Lady of the Lake blood donation records. That’s the kind of effort that put us over the top.
We were inspired by you. People like Ray, a man our team spotted at the blood van wearing his shirt from last year. That kind of dedication comes straight from the heart. Thank you, south Louisiana.
We are already looking forward to next year!
