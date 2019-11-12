One person thrown from boat during wreck on Spanish Lake

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was thrown from a boat during a wreck Monday evening.
The incident happened Monday, Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m. on Spanish Lake in Ascension Parish. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) say two males were on board at the time of the crash. It’s believed the boat hit a stump in the water, throwing one person from the boat.
The two people were able to call for help and LDWF agents were able to get both people out of the water into another boat.
Emergency officials say the person thrown from the boat was injured, but not critically. He was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
