Arrest made in deadly shooting near Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting on Crestwood Street on Nov. 12.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says Bono Kollie, 24, of Reserve, La., was arrested Thursday, Nov. 14. He was arrested by the Louisiana Fugitive Task Force in Reserve. Kollie was brought back to Baton Rouge and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first degree murder.
According to BRPD, officers arrived around 7 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the 3000 block of Crestwood Street near Coursey Boulevard. The victim, who police identified as Jermiquec Goings, 25, was found in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting marks the fifth in the capital city since Saturday when three people were killed in separate shootings. A fourth shooting happened Sunday evening.
Police believe the shooting might have happened during some type of drug activity.
