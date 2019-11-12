3 adults, 3 children escape overnight house fire on N. 47th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people are counting their blessings after flames engulfed a house Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says three adults and three children were able to escape a fire unharmed on N. 47 Street just after midnight on Nov. 12.
The fire was extinguished before it could spread to neighboring buildings.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The home is considered a total loss. Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.
