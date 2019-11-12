CRIME STOPPERS: Still no arrest after woman murdered the day before her birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Watch the full story from WAFB’s Matt Williams tonight on 9News at 10.
It was a shadow that would change lives, in fact, it would end one...
Surveillance video from the scene of Janessa Hartley’s murder has now been released.
Hartley’s family says her smile lit up the room.
“She was my best friend. I talked with her everyday," said Seth, Hartley’s youngest son, who drove in from Tennessee when he got the news.
Hartley was shot and killed Jan. 15 in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood on Brookshire Avenue in Baton Rouge right around 8 p.m.
Nessa, as everybody called her, was about to have a birthday and was out with her best friend, Linda Donnelly. They returned home after a quick dinner and were sitting in Nessa’s car talking before calling it a night. That’s when the shadow showed up, a shadow that turned out to be a shooter. Linda describes him as wearing all black with a white band across his nose and mouth, with nothing but his eyes showing.
“He then decided to shoot. He just shot into the car, and she immediately collapsed," Donnelly said.
But Nessa’s foot was on the gas, so Linda put the car in reverse to tried and get out of there.
“It backs up, across the street, almost strikes another vehicle, which we don’t know who that is," said lead homicide detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Ross Williams.
But Linda thinks she knows. She says the shooter raised the gun like he was going to shoot again, but then another car honked at them.
“Once that car honked, he immediately ran, and they catch up at the stop sign," Donnelly said.
Linda believes the two may have been together. She believes it was possibly a robbery or carjacking gone bad.
“Because we were sitting in the car, the engine was on, her foot was on the brake, so the lights were on. When a car passes by, they see there is a car. That’s an easy carjacking," she said.
In one video, you can hear the shooter’s voice as he approaches the car.
So why were they targeted? How did this shooter happen upon them? Was this a crime of opportunity, or was this personal?
Williams says the neighborhood acts as a thruway between two major roads.
“Some of the side streets that cut through from Old Hammond Highway to Goodwood are the ones that have the access to the thruway," Williams said.
One of those cut through roads is Havenwood Drive, which intersects with Brookshire Avenue, very close to where Nessa and Linda were sitting in their car that night. So was this a random carjacking? What has the family heard since the shooting?
“Not a damn thing," said Megan Cotten, Hartley’s daughter.
MORE STORIES:
Cotten says she’s not surprised the killer hasn’t been caught yet.
“I kind of felt defeated already when they didn’t have the person right then," Cotten said.
They felt hopeless right from the very beginning, with seemingly no end in sight, impacting everyone.
“When you’re the victim of trauma, a homicide, that grief is ongoing. That trauma is relived over and over again," Cotten said.
“I was fearless before this happened," Donnelly said.
“I miss her so much. I just want to talk to her," said Seth.
Nessa’s family wants to bring her justice. For now, they’re holding tightly to their memories: a smile that lit up the room.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Callers may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.