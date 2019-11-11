Walkers take steps to end hunger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge held its annual Hunger Walk at the Catholic Charities center Sunday, Nov. 10. Over a hundred people attended the walk which helps to raise money and awareness for families with food shortages.
“Many of us don’t worry about our food, but one out of four does worry about their food and the whole scarcity about how to get their food especially at the end of the month. So, this is not only a walk to raise funds, but it’s also to increase hunger awareness in our community,” said Executive Director Rev. McCullough-Bade.
McCullough-Bade says organizers decided to make things a bit more personal by switching the runner’s number tag with a name tag for the 2019 walk.
“When we think about a walk or a race a lot of times people put their assigned number on their back. We wanted to make it more personal for our walkers. Maybe I walk for my grandfather who was hungry during the depression,” said Rev. McCullough-Bade.
Organizers also added names of individuals who often visit the Interfaith Federation’s Holy Grill, a free food service. Many of the participants said the event encouraged them to continue their support.
“It’s good to know that we actually know their names and know that there are people out there that we are walking for and making a difference,” said Haley Baker.
“I have no idea what they're going through. I’ve never had that experience. If I put my body through torture for two miles if it helps somebody, then it was worth it,” said Tammi Anderson.
Donations from the walk go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge’s Holy Grill. Donations can be made by clicking the link here.
