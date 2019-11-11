Violent weekend continues with 4th fatal shooting reported Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A violent weekend in Baton Rouge saw a total of four deadly shootings.
The latest shooting was reported on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8:48 p.m. on Cyrus Avenue.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say George Pikes, 25, was killed in the shooting.
The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
The shooting is the fourth reported over the weekend.
