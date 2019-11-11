Old Louisiana State Capitol honors veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the old state capitol showered veterans with love and appreciate today.
It was filled with a sea of red white and blue as they honored veterans from each branch of the military for their service to our country.
“I’d like people to leave feeling a little bit uplifted and feeling good that we have this great country of ours and we have a day like this to celebrate our military heroes,” (Ret.) Brig. Gen. Michael Cushman said.
This was just one of five ceremonies held by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs today across the state.
