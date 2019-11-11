No. 1 LSU returns to the practice field to begin preps for Ole Miss but without a few key players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 team in the land was back on the practice field Monday to begin preparations for Ole Miss but there were some key players not in attendance.
Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were not at practice. Defensive backs Kristian Fulton and Kary Vincent Jr. were also absent. Chase caught six balls for 140 yards and a touchdown against Alabama. Jefferson hauled in seven catches for 79 yards against the Tide. Fulton had two tackles and defended one pass, while Vincent had two solo tackles Saturday.
LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) marched into Tuscaloosa and ended Alabama’s 31-game home winning streak Saturday and it’s time to move on to Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4 SEC) but not without a few more thoughts on breaking the Tigers’ eight-game skid to the Crimson Tide.
Now, the Tigers have to get their feet back on the ground and continue the mission.
Ole Miss might be a 21-point underdog but beware. The Rebels only lost by seven at home to Texas A&M and by six on the road at Auburn. Ruining LSU’s current win streak would make their year.
Kickoff in Oxford is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.
We’ll have full reports on the Tigers on 9News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
