No. 23 LSU prepares to hit the road to face VCU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 23 LSU is getting ready for its first road test of the season, as head coach Will Wade prepares to return to the place where he coached before coming to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers (1-0) will head to Richmond, Va. to take on the VCU Rams (2-0) on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN2.
LSU is coming off an 88-79 home win over Bowling Green. VCU edged past North Texas, 59-56, on Friday.
Wade was head coach for the Rams from 2015-2017. He was also an assistant there from 2009-2013.
