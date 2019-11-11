Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Ole Miss Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne | November 11, 2019 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 12:17 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview LSU vs. Ole Miss.

The No. 1 Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) are coming off a huge 46-41 win against then No. 2 Alabama. This was the Tide’s first home loss since 2015. It was a 31-game home winning streak.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 31-of-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 14 times for another 64 yards. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran the ball 20 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 77 yards and another touchdown.

The Rebels (4-6, 2-4 SEC) are coming into this weekend’s matchup after a 41-3 win over New Mexico St. Ole Miss rushed for 447 yards on the ground, the most since 1962. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for two scores. They were the sixth and seventh rushing scores of the season for Plumlee, breaking Joe Gunn’s 1998 freshman rushing touchdown record.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Fans not traveling to the game will be able to watch on ESPN.

