Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Ole Miss Preview

The Rebels (4-6, 2-4 SEC) are coming into this weekend’s matchup after a 41-3 win over New Mexico St. Ole Miss rushed for 447 yards on the ground, the most since 1962. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for two scores. They were the sixth and seventh rushing scores of the season for Plumlee, breaking Joe Gunn’s 1998 freshman rushing touchdown record.