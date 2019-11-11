LSU basketball moves down in new AP Poll, despite win over Bowling Green

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team has moved down in rankings for the new AP Basketball Poll, despite a win over Bowling Green.
It is the 11th straight week, dating back to last year, that LSU is in the top 25.
The Tigers are now ranked No. 23 after their season-opening win Friday over Bowling Green 88-79 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU will hit the road and travel to VCU for a game on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The next home game for the Tigers is Saturday, Nov. 16 against Nicholls State. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. in the PMAC.
