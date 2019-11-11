Jaguars basktball falls to Murray State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season to Murray State on the road 69-49 Saturday night.
The Jags started the first half off slow but came back during the second half only getting outscored by 7 points, 39-32. Southern was able to force the Racers into 21 turnovers, scoring 16 points off the turnovers while holding Murray State to 19% from the 3-point line. The Jags bench outscored the Racers 22-17.
Montese Blake led Southern with 13 points, one assist, and a steal while Darius Williams and Amel Kuljuhovic each had seven points. The Jaguars were lead on the boards by Williams with game high twelve rebounds and Kuljuhovic had three blocks.
The Jags will be back on the road to take on New Mexico State Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 P.M. The game will be televised through nmstatesports.com Aggie Vision.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.