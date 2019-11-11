Iberville Veterans Memorial adds rare Vietnam-era Huey helicopter exhibit

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers with the Iberville Veterans Memorial dedicated an exhibit featuring a rare Vietnam-era Huey helicopter on Veterans Day 2019.
The new exbibit was dedicated during the Iberville Salute to Veterans event on Nov. 11.
Ben Franklin, III, a Vietnam War Huey helicopter pilot was featured as a guest speaker at the dedication ceremony, which also featured a special recognition of Vietnam veterans.
The ceremony also featured a tribute to veterans of every branch of the military, an ROTC rifle drill, the Baton Rouge Pipe & Drums bagpipes, and patriotic music, a military Color Guard units from every branch of the military.
Organizers also collected items for active-duty U.S. troops overseas.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.