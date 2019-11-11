FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warning issued for Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Freeze Warning has been issued for much of the WAFB viewing area for Wednesday morning. Indeed, some of WAFB’s northern communities could see a brief hard freeze.
A strong arctic cold front will slide through the WAFB area overnight, bringing rains with it. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect to see something on the order of 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain. While the Storm Team can’t rule out a couple of flakes or ice pellets in the region Tuesday morning, accumulations are not a concern.
Get ready for north winds running 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts once the front passes, and that will continue through much of Tuesday. In addition, temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by Tuesday’s daybreak for metro Baton Rouge, with some northern WAFB communities potentially getting a light, brief freeze to start the day.
Most of the rain should be out of the area by the morning commute, but clouds will linger through midday before giving way to clearing skies from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. It stays cold through the day too, with temperatures only getting into the low 40s for Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. Given the north winds, afternoon wind chills will be in the 30s.
Yet it gets even colder from Tuesday night in Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 20s for communities along the I-10/12 corridor, with low 20s expected for communities near and north of the LA/MS state line, and the freeze will extended all the way to the coast.
Freeze durations could top 12 hours for much of the northern half of the WAFB area, possibly exceeding 15 hours near the state line. If you haven’t wrapped your pipes, be sure to let any freeze-susceptible pipes drip for the overnight hours. Protect the plants, bring the pets indoors, check on neighbors, and be extra careful with supplemental heat sources.
The good news is sunshine warms Baton Rouge into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. For most WAFB communities, the Wednesday morning freeze will be the only significant freeze of the week.
But temperatures will remain well below normal right through the weekend. Baton Rouge lows are expected to be in the 30s each morning through Sunday.
