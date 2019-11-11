Coldest weather in nearly a year expected this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Arctic blast of cold air will be diving southward over much of the eastern U.S. over the next couple of days. It will likely deliver some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in south Louisiana since last December.
Before it arrives, look for a mainly dry and mild Veteran’s Day, with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Rain chances ramp up after dark Monday as the cold front approaches, with rain likely to continue overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Most of the wet weather ends near or shortly after daybreak Tuesday as the much colder air filters in from the north.
Wake up temperatures Tuesday will dip into the mid-to-upper 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. And despite returning sunshine by afternoon, highs will only reach the mid-40s. A widespread freeze is then expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as lows reach the mid-to-upper 20s from Baton Rouge northward and bottom-out closer to freezing for those near the coast.
With that in mind, all areas will need to account for people, pets, and plants, but the First Alert Weather Team does not expect this to be a big pipe-busting freeze. However, if you want to err on the side of caution, those near and north of Baton Rouge might consider wrapping exposed pipes Monday or Tuesday.
One bit of good news in our forecast is that Wednesday appears to be the only freeze of the week for most of us. Temperatures stay below normal right on into the weekend but should stay above freezing.
We have a few showers returning to the forecast Thursday, with another slim rain chance by Sunday. Somewhat milder temperatures and low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the early part of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.