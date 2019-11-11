CAA hosts a Veterans’ Day Adoption Event with Louisiana Warriors Unleashed

Information provided by Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Warriors Unleashed is teaming up with Companion Animal Alliance for a Patriotic Adoption Event!
This family-friendly event will be held on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11th at Companion Animal Alliance. In addition to the regularly waived adoption fee for veterans, Companion Animal Alliance will waive adoption fees for all first responders with valid ID or proof of service.
Louisiana Warriors Unleashed will be inside the shelter lobby with informational brochures, volunteer request forms, and scheduling for obedience training from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Tchew’s Smokehouse will be onsite selling BBQ chicken plates at $9.00 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. along with a specialty tea for purchase from Bayou Fit Nutrition.
Attendance is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.