BPRD Chief Paul does not believe four homicides over the weekend were connected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has issued a public statement after four people were killed in four separate shootings over the weekend.
Three of the shootings occurred less than 12 hours apart. Paul said investigators do not believe any of the four shootings are connected.
“The four homicides in Baton Rouge over the past weekend is concerning to our entire community. Although investigators do not believe any of these recent incidents are related, our officers are working hard to maintain the decrease we have seen in homicides since 2017. I want to reassure the community that we are working diligently to solve and apprehend the ones responsible for these senseless acts. The Baton Rouge Police Department will continue to provide high visibility and constructive contact while patrolling the streets of Baton Rouge. In addition to allocating resources, we will have 26 officers graduate from the Field Training Program on December 9, 2019. This new allotment of officers will began patrolling in the areas where additional resources are needed. We are also beginning our 11th POST Academy class tomorrow. This class will consist of 10 individuals,” Paul said.
The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the 5200 block of Enterprise Street. The second shooting happened about three hours later, around 4 p.m., in the 1500 block of Curtis Street.
The third shooting happened about seven hours later, around 11:20 p.m., on Nov. 9 in the 6200 block of Blueberry St.
The fourth shooting happened around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 10 on Cyrus Avenue. No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Anyone with information relative to the four shooting deaths is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
