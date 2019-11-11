Bike Baton Rouge holding 5th Annual Cranksgiving food drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bike Baton Rouge is all set to host its 5th Annual Cranksgiving food drive Sunday, Nov. 17.
The event will be held at City Park on the dog park side. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the ride starting at 12 p.m. Participants will be given a shopping list and a selection of grocery stores to bike to in order to buy the items. Donated food items are given directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Bike Baton Rouge says Cranksgiving started in New York City in 1999, with now almost 80 independent organizations participating.
Click here for more details from Bike Baton Rouge, or visit the event Facebook page here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.