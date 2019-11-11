Baton Rouge Food Bank, partners to open community garden

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has partnered with a local produce provider and area universities to open a community garden.
A ribbon-cutting for the Vince Ferachi Community Garden will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The community garden is located at 16550 Commercial Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank partnered with Capitol City Produce, LSU, and Southern University to make the community garden possible.
The community garden will serve the needs of the Baton Rouge community.
