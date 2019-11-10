4-star DT Jacobian Guillory commits to LSU over Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after LSU beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the Tigers received the commitment of a four-star defensive tackle.
Jacobian Guillory of Alexandria committed to LSU over Alabama for the class of 2020. The 6-foot-2, 331-pounder is ranked as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in Louisiana.
Guillory is considered a big-bodied, powerful interior defensive lineman with adequate height. He is known as a “weight room monster.”
With this commitment, LSU has the No. 2 recruiting class for 2020 behind Clemson.
