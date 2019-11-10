4-star DT Jacobian Guillory commits to LSU over Alabama

4-star DT Jacobian Guillory commits to LSU over Alabama
LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | November 10, 2019 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 12:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after LSU beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the Tigers received the commitment of a four-star defensive tackle.

Jacobian Guillory of Alexandria committed to LSU over Alabama for the class of 2020. The 6-foot-2, 331-pounder is ranked as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in Louisiana.

Guillory is considered a big-bodied, powerful interior defensive lineman with adequate height. He is known as a “weight room monster.”

With this commitment, LSU has the No. 2 recruiting class for 2020 behind Clemson.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.