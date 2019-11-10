Southern routs Virginia-Lynchburg in home finale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was senior day on the Bluff for Southern’s last home game of the season against Virginia-Lynchburg and the final game in A.W. Mumford ended in a convincing victory for those Jags.
Southern (6-4, 4-1 SWAC) won in a 58-7 rout of Virginia-Lynchburg (0-8).
The Jags got on the board first on a touchdown run by quarterback Ladarius Skelton. Later in the first quarter, Brandon Hinton fielded a punt and went 43 yards for the score to make it 14-0. Then, Skelton struck through the air on a 53-yard touchdown toss to Hunter Register to put the Jags up 21-0 still in the first quarter.
After the Dragons scored a touchdown, Devon Benn took a handoff and went six yards for the touchdown to make it 27-7. Later in the second, Craig Nelson took a handoff for a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 34-7. Before halftime, it was Skelton with his arm again. This time, he hooked up with Kendrick Jones from 25 yards out for the touchdown to make it 41-7.
The Jags scored another 17 points in the second half without surrendering any more to the Dragons for the easy win.
More to come.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.