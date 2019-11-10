SCORE UPDATES: Saints host Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Atlanta Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.
The Saints (7-1) are coming off a bye week. They are currently on a six-game win streak. The Falcons (1-7) are having a dismal season. They fell 27-20 to the Seahawks last week.
The Saints are as healthy as they’ve been all season. Tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara should return to the field Sunday. Both players missed the Saints’ last two games.
Cornerback Patrick Robinson is the only player with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable.
