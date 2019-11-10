No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Alabama to remain undefeated

The Tigers were unable to get a first down and had to punt it back to the Tide. A few plays later, Tagovailoa found Amite native DeVonta Smith down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown pass. The point-after was no good to make it 16-13. LSU drove down to the Alabama 19-yard line but a costly penalty and sack forced the Tigers to settle for another field goal by York. The freshman was good from 45 yards out to make it 19-13 with 4:20 left in the half. The LSU defense forced another three-and-out on a great play by outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and forced the Tide to give the ball back to Burrow and the explosive Tiger offense. Thaddeus Moss made a beautiful toe-tap catch at the 1-yard line to put LSU back in scoring position and a couple of plays later, Edwards-Helaire dove over the pile for the touchdown to put LSU up 26-13 with 2:13 left in the half. While trying to drive down the field before the half, Tagovailoa threw a pass across the middle that was picked off by linebacker Patrick Queen. A penalty by the Tide after the play gave the Tigers the ball at the Alabama 13-yard line with :11 left in the half. On the very next play, Burrow tossed a touchdown pass to Edwards-Helaire to make it 33-13 at halftime.