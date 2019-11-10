Missing 14-year-old last seen in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Kayla Chelsea after she was reported missing from New Orleans East.
Chelsea was last seen around 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 4800 block of Bright Drive.
She is approximately 5’5” tall, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink/white shirt, a blue jean jacket, gray tights and pink slippers.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Kayla Chelsea should notify Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
