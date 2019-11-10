Man arrested after fight escalates into shooting on Levera Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers arrested Wesley Turner, 26, for his role in a November 3 shooting on Levera Street.
Police documents show Turner was at a residence in the 4200 block of Levera Street when he engaged in an argument. That argument escalated into a fistfight. At some point during the fight, Turner pulled out a firearm and shot the other person in the shoulder. The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound.
Turner allegedly fled the scene after opening fire, according to police documents.
Turner was later identified as the shooter, arrested, then booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges.
