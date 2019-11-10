LSU sits atop both AP and Coaches polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s 46-41 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa has moved the Tigers into the top spot in both major college football polls. It is likely they will also jump to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings when those are released Tuesday.
LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) was already No. 1 in the AP poll but the win over Alabama, the previous No. 1 in the Coaches poll, has moved the Tigers into that spot.
- LSU (9-0) [54 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (9-0) [5 first-place votes]
- Clemson (10-0) [3 first-place votes]
- Alabama (8-1)
- Georgia (8-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Minnesota (9-0)
- Utah (8-1)
- Penn State (8-1)
- Oklahoma (8-1)
RELATED STORIES:
- AP Top 25: LSU landslide No. 1; Minnesota jumps into top 10
- No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Alabama to remain undefeated
- Burrow, No. 1 LSU hold on for 46-41 win over No. 2 Alabama
- Burrow, Edwards-Helaire guide No. 1 LSU to end Bama streaks
- Battle ensues in Tuscaloosa but LSU comes out on top
- Tigers welcomed back to Baton Rouge with cheers, applause after win over Alabama
- LSU (9-0) [55 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (9-0) [5 first-place votes]
- Clemson (10-0) [4 first-place votes]
- Alabama (8-1)
- Georgia (8-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Minnesota (9-0)
- Oklahoma (8-1)
- Utah (8-1)
- Baylor (9-0)
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.