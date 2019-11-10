How to welcome the Tigers back to Baton Rouge after historic win in Tuscaloosa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans are invited to welcome the football team home after their historic win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday, November 9.
A plane transporting the Tigers is scheduled to arrive in Baton Rouge at 9 p.m. Saturday. Fans will be allowed to congratulate the Tigers on their win from outside of a fenced area where the Tigers will exit the plane and board a bus.
The aircraft will arrive near the cargo building and the buses will pull up to the aircraft. Fans are told not to attempt to use the terminal to meet the football team. Fans are only allowed to cheer from outside the fenced area behind the cargo building.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.