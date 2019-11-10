Gonzales family celebrates long-awaited LSU victory over Alabama during 40-year tailgating party tradition

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Lance and Katie Schexnaydre hosted a big watch party at their home in Gonzales for as LSU took on Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9.
They host the party every year for the game against Alabama. but this year was special. For the game Saturday the family celebrated their tradition with a win they say is long overdue.
“We’ve been doing this since we went to LSU. Our kids went to LSU, our son, our daughter our dad…so, this is like 40 years of family tradition,” said Katie Schexnaydre.
“I’ve built up to eight years of hate toward Alabama. It’s like inside me since the National Championship and its time. It’s our time and we’re going to win today,” said Lance jokingly.
The couple says they typically enjoy on-campus tailgating when there is a home game, or at their home throwing a watch party when it’s an away game. However, they are constantly rooting for a victorious football season for the Tigers.
“We are tiger fans through and through, no matter if it’s a win, loss, or draw. But we are winners today,” said Carol Daigle, Katie’s mother. “It’s a real treat. We’re so proud of the football team. I’m so proud of all these kids. It’s wonderful. Makes you feel young.”
