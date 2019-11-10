FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture-perfect weather on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get outside and enjoy some picture-perfect weather on this Sunday as bright sunshine prevails and afternoon highs top out in the low 70s.
A few clouds arrive late tonight and it won’t be nearly as cold on Monday morning as lows bottom out in the low 50s. A good deal of cloud cover can be expected for Veteran’s Day, but we should stay mainly dry during the daylight hours, with highs in the mid 70s.
Rains will arrive Monday night in advance of a strong cold front. Good rain chances will continue through about daybreak on Tuesday, with much colder air then filtering in behind the front.
We’ll wake up to temps in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday morning, with wind chill values in the upper 20s. And even with returning sunshine, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid 40s. Our coldest weather settles in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a widespread freeze expected.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s mean we’ll need to account for people, pets, and plants, with pipes being a borderline call for those of you north of metro Baton Rouge.
It wouldn’t be a bad idea to get them wrapped at some point over the next couple of days, but it’s not expected to be a widespread, pipe-bursting freeze.
Temperatures will slowly moderate through the end of the week but will stay below normal into the early part of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.