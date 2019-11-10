Costly mistakes doom Saints in loss to Falcons

In the third quarter, Deonte Harris returned a punt 17 yards to the Atlanta 38-yard line to set them up with good field position to start a drive. On third-and-eight, Brees was able to fit the ball into a tight window to Tre'Quan Smith with four defenders in the area. Smith was able to hold on to the ball, despite taking a vicious hit that sent his helmet rolling on the turf. The completion was good for a 13-yard gain and a first down. However, the drive later stalled and New Orleans had to settle for another Lutz field goal. This one was good from 28 yards out to make it 13-9 with the Saints still trailing.