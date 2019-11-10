Baton Rouge police investigate deadly shooting on Blueberry Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on Blueberry Street.
Police identified the shooting victim as Steven Dixon II. Dixon was found lying in the street near the 6200 block of Blueberry St deceased from multiple gunshot wounds around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night, according to a Sunday news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
