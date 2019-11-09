FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weekend weather before cold front arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Count on a mainly sunny and mild Sunday. Daybreak temperatures will be near 40 degrees for metro Baton Rouge with temperatures climbing to 70 degrees or more for much of the WAFB area.
The upcoming week’s big weather story continues to be the freeze expected by Wednesday morning. A strong cold front will roll through the area late Monday and early Tuesday, bringing widespread rains but little or no severe weather. After highs on Monday in the low to mid 70s, daytime temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s!
Temperatures will steadily fall Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, potentially falling to freezing by midnight across the Baton Rouge metro area Metro Baton Rouge. Areas north and east of the Capital City could be at or below freezing by the mid-to-late evening on Tuesday.
The current First Alert Forecast calls for Wednesday’s lows in the upper 20s for Baton Rouge with a “hard freeze” possible-to-likely for WAFB communities near and north of the LA/MS state line.
Plan for freeze durations of eight hours or more for the Baton Rouge area and running for 12 hours or more for residents closer to the state line. It won’t warm much on Wednesday. The region will remain under a fair amount of cloud cover which will slow the daytime heating. Most neighborhoods will remain in the 40s through the afternoon.
Wednesday’s freeze is unlikely to be a “pipe wrapper” for the vast majority of us, although precautions should be made for exposed pipes that have a history of freezing. In most cases, a slow drip of the faucet should be enough to avoid damage.
This also looks like a one-day freeze event for most of the WAFB region. Lows on Thursday morning will be in the mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge. While some of WAFB’s more northern communities could flirt with a brief light freeze on Thursday morning, most WAFB neighborhoods will stay above 32 degrees.
With this “first freeze of the fall,” the Storm Team reminds you to be extremely careful with supplemental heat sources. Don’t forget the pets and you may want to take precautions for those highly-sensitive plants.
A slow, modest warming trend begins on Thursday and the Storm Team is including low-end rain chances for Thursday evening into early Friday as another cold front race across the region.
After a high around 60 degrees on Friday, expect a cool and dry weekend with highs in the low to mid 60°s for Saturday and Sunday.
