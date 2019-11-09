FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect a sunny weekend ahead of next week’s cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a good looking weekend with sunshine for both days. Highs for Saturday will be in the 60s with many WAFB communities getting to 70 degrees or more for Sunday afternoon.
A strong cold front -- and we mean COLD! -- rolls in from the northwest on Monday into early Tuesday. Fortunately, the severe weather threat looks to be ‘near-zero’ and flooding rains are not a concern as most WAFB communities are expected to get less than an inch of rain.
However, we are expecting Arctic air behind the front to deliver the “First Fall Freeze” of the season for many/most WAFB neighborhoods late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning! Indeed, it looks like the “freeze line” may extend all the way to the coastal parishes.
Lows currently are expected to fall into the upper 20s for the Capital region with a “hard freeze” possible-to-likely for WAFB’s Mississippi counties.
Based on the latest guidance, temperatures from late Tuesday into Wednesday could be near or below 32 degrees for 8 hours or more around metro Baton Rouge with the freeze duration running as much as 12 hours for areas along and north of the LA/MS state line.
The good news is that this looks like it will be just a one-day event with slowly moderating temperatures from Wednesday into the following weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.