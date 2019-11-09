Male victim killed in shooting on Enterprise Street in Brookstown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Enterprise Street in the Brookstown neighborhood.
According to EMS, paramedics were sent to respond to the incident just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the 5200 block of Enterprise Street.
The victim who died in the shooting is male, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The Coroner’s Office has been contacted.
