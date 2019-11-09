Cold temps serve as reminder to check fireplace, heaters before use

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first cold snap serves as a reminder to make sure you’re ready for Louisiana’s version of winter.
Curt Monte, public information officer for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says you should have your heating system checked and be mindful of space heaters.
“Make sure those are three feet away from anything that will burn,” Monte said. “Plug them directly into the wall; don’t use extension cords, don’t run cords through area rugs or anything like that. That can be a fire hazard.”
On top of that, for hard freezes, keep an eye out on the four Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants. Let your sinks drip and open your cabinets to keep those pipes from bursting.
Also, check your smoke detectors and do not use your oven to heat your home.
"Those appliances aren't built to heat things, to heat homes for warmth,” Monte said. “They're built for cooking and keeping those doors closed."
He also urges you to have an evacuation plan should a fire break out.
