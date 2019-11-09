Coach Payton is ‘absolutely’ pulling for LSU against Alabama

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints don’t play until Sunday at noon. So Coach Payton is going to take a little time on Saturday to watch LSU play Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
“Because of the time of the game at 2:30 p.m., there’s a gap between the evening meetings. If it was a night game there’s a challenge watching with our meetings. Yeah I’ll watch that, and watch it closely,” said Payton.
Four former Saints assistant coaches are now on the staff at LSU. Head Coach Ed Orgeron, passing game coordinator Joe Brady, defensive line coach Bill Johnson, and special teams coach Greg McMahon.
“I’m excited to see their success. We’re excited when they’re playing well. They look outstanding,” said Payton.
Payton was then asked the most important question to Tiger fans. Is he pulling for LSU against the Tide.
“Always, yeah. Always, absolutely.”
