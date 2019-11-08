St. Vincent de Paul preparing shelter for cold-weather; requests donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge shelter is getting its facility prepared for cold weather this weekend and is asking the community to help out.
St. Vincent de Paul’s Bishop Ott Shelter Program said the shelter will expand its bed capacity and anticipate serving homeless men, women, children, and families for cold nights and freezing temperatures.
The shelter program operates four night shelter programs and one homeless day center. In addition, the organization operates two emergency shelters for men, one for homeless women and children, and one for families and children. Shelter officials say they expect to fill all beds and make room for emergency cases.
Cold temperatures can put extra stress on the shelter program, and the community is encouraged to help by donating supplies to the organization.
Requested supplies are:
- adult coat
- blankets
- men, women and children’s underwear
- socks
- knit caps
- gloves
- scarves
- reading glasses (all strengths)
- slippers
- towels and washcloths
- toiletry items such as deodorant, soap, shampoo, body wash, lotion, and body powder
- twin, full, & crib size sheets
- paper products (napkins, paper towels, toilet paper)
- disposable cups, plates, bowls, knives, forks, and spoons
- rain gear
Items can be dropped off at 1623 Convention Street address or 220 St. Vincent de Paul address in Baton Rouge. You can call the program at (225) 383-7837 for more information.
