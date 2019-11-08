Salvation Army holding Thanksgiving turkey drive for families in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army is collecting turkeys for families in need this Thanksgiving.
The Salvation Army is hoping to collect 75 uncooked/frozen turkeys to used for a meal outreach program in the north Baton Rouge area, Gardere area, and in Ascension Parish. The meals will be given to 3,000 neighbors in need the day before Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).
The drive is being held Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Family Store, located at 10420 Coursey Blvd.
