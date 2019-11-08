OUR TURN: National Family Caregivers Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - November Is National Family Caregivers Month and we at WAFB want to recognize those folks serving their loved ones.
Caregiving is a tough job. We salute the people who lovingly give baths, clean houses, shop for, and comfort the elderly and ill family and friends.
Watching a parent age or seeing someone change drastically due to illness can be devasting. How are you holding up?
If you are not sleeping well, exercising or feel yourself becoming isolated, speak to a professional about depression. It can hit anyone at any time.
Caregiving while holding down a full-time job is exhausting. Take time for naps and take care of yourself.
