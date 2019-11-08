Mayor, ‘Boo’ Milton, others to host Move and Groove to the Polls early voting event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last day of early voting for the runoff election is Saturday, Nov. 9, and Baton Rouge leaders are holding an event to encourage people to vote.
Election Day is Saturday, Nov. 16. In the runoff election, votes in Louisiana will decide on the state’s next governor, among other things. Governor John Bel Edwards and businessman, Eddie Rispone, are on the ballot.
The family friendly event will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge at Town Square. There will be music, activities, food, and fun. Musical performers include DJ Kalvo, Yoga Noir, Jiggaerobics and the Michael Foster Project. The event is hosted by numerous community leaders.
