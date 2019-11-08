Highland Elementary ceremony honors fallen Louisiana WWII soldiers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Highland Elementary’s held a re-dedication ceremony to honor fallen WWII soldiers ahead of Veterans Day.
Several community groups got together to dedicate the magnolia trees that were planted in the early 1950s.
Students were asked to participate by describing what does patriotism means to them.
Their responses part of a rededication ceremony for three special magnolia trees on the school’s campus. They were planted to honor Louisianians who lost their lives in WWII.
Guest speaker Bob Benedict, the current chaplain American Legion Post 58, delivered a message the students will not soon forget.
These young children, they know what it’s like to be really cold, they may know what it’s like to be really hot, but to have to live that way hurting with blood around, mud in trenches, mosquitoes and everything else, day after day, night after night, is misery. Their friends, their parents have undergone that misery so that they can maintain their freedom,” Benedict said.
A lot has changed since the trees went into the Earth some 65 years ago. War has evolved, but warriors pay the same price.
“I would like to thank all the veterans for fighting for and protecting our country,” student Marley Woods said during the event.
The next-generation learning what it really means to be a veteran.
