Knock Knock Children’s Museum making changes to be more inclusive of kids with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s something new and big coming to Baton Rouge’s Knock Knock Children’s Museum.
McMains Children’s Developmental Center has partnered with the children’s museum to make changes to some of the learning zones. Ten of the 18 learning zones will now be accessible for children with special needs. We’re told no other children’s museum in the state accommodates every child to this level.
“A lot of times, I think when people think about access for all, they think about breaking down the socioeconomic barrier for people to come to the museum, but as we look at it, it’s any barrier that might exist for a student to be able to play, right? And that’s really what this partnership embodies,” said Peter Claffey, executive director of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum.
The McMains Center has been working to make Baton Rouge more inclusive for every child for more than 65 years.
