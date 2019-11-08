Former LSU QB Tommy Hodson thinks the Tigers are ready to rise up against the Tide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a new day, a new game, and a new opportunity for LSU vs Alabama.
One guy who thinks the Tigers are ready to rise up against the Tide is an LSU great who passed for more than 9,000 yards in his collegiate career.
Tommy Hodson was quarterback at LSU from 1986 through 1989.
“I think Joe Burrow is kind of throwback old school,” said Hodson. “What I have always liked about him is his toughness. He can stand in there and take one in the chops and not flinch.”
Hodson added he likes being the all-time leading passer at LSU, a record he’s held for 30 years.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.